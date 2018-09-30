SF Fleet Week, Featuring Blue Angels, Launches Monday

The U.S. Navy Blue Angels is one of the more popular features during Fleet Week. (Sept. 30, 2018)

San Francisco Fleet Week festivities, featuring ship tours, music, air shows and of course, the Blue Angels, launch on Monday and run through next weekend.

Ships open to visitors will be tied up along the waterfront starting on Wednesday. They will include U.S. Navy ships to be announced and a Royal Canadian Navy frigate, the HMCS Vancouver.

The parade of ships will take place on Friday from 11 a.m. to noon, to be followed by Fleet Week's signature aerial acrobatics from noon to 4 p.m.

The air show, sponsored by United Airlines, will also take place from noon to 4 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 6-7.

Besides the Blue Angels, the air show will feature the U.S. Navy Leap Frogs, the Lucas Oil Air Shows, Sean D. Tucker and Team Oracle, the U.S. Coast Guard and Ace Maker T33 Jet Performance.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed will join the U.S. Navy, U.S. Coast Guard and Rana Sarkar, the consul general of Canada, at 10:30 a.m. Monday at Pier 96 for a news conference to kick off the week's events.

Before Monday's news conference, local, state and federal officials will hold a Disaster Response Exercise at 9 a.m., also at Pier 96. The event is aimed to practice the city's emergency fuel and communications plan following a catastrophic earthquake.

For a full list of Fleet Week events, go to https://fleetweeksf.org.