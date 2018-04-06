SF Giants Cancel Friday's Game Against Dodgers Over Storm

The San Francisco Giants game against the Los Angeles Dodgers Friday has been rained out and rescheduled.

The game will be played on April 28 at 1:05 p.m., according to the SF Giants.

The Giants said tickets holders should keep Friday's tickets to use for the rescheduled game.

Saturday’s game time has also been pushed back two hours due to the rain. The first pitch will be at 3:05 p.m.

The original game that was scheduled for April 28 was pushed to 7:05 p.m. "to accomodate the split doubleheader," the Giants said.