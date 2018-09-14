As many as 2,300 hotel workers at seven downtown San Francisco Marriott hotels could walk off the job after a vast majority voted Thursday to strike, union officials said.

A strike has not been called but can be called at any time, officials with UNITE HERE Local 2, the union representing the workers, said.

Of the workers who voted, nearly 99 percent voted to strike to demand higher wages, job security and workplace safety.

The workers want to be paid enough by Marriott so they can live on their earnings from just one job.

Nearly 1,850 other San Francisco hotel workers turned out to support the Marriott workers, who have been negotiating a contract with the company since June.

Officials with Marriott did not immediately respond to a request for a comment.