SF Leaders Unanimously Approve New Law on Homeless Shelters

San Francisco city leaders fast-tracked a new law to help the homeless, making it easier to build and harder to appeal homeless shelters called "navigation centers."

The move comes amid a tug-of-war over the next proposed site on the Embarcadero.

The new law received unanimous support and little fanfare as San Francisco supervisors signed off on the ordinance Tuesday, changing the city’s building code to create "an alternative approval procedure" for homeless shelters.

"We have 4,500 people who are living on our streets right now. A total of 7,500 people who are homeless in our city," District 6 Supervisor Matt Haney said. "We want to get them inside, as soon as possible."

