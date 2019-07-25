SF Marathon Sunday to Cause Road Closures Across the City - NBC Bay Area
SF Marathon Sunday to Cause Road Closures Across the City

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 58 minutes ago

    SF Marathon
    Runners get ready for the start of the 2017 San Francisco Marathon.

    Tens of thousands of people are expected to pack the streets of San Francisco on Sunday for the 42nd annual Biofreeze San Francisco Marathon.

    Whether they're running, walking or merely watching, the droves of people at the event will mean road closures throughout the city, and officials are advising residents and visitors alike to plan accordingly.

    Road closures have been posted at major entrances to Golden Gate Park and major roadways. There will be additional signs posted on race day at diversion points in the park, organizers said.

    Map for Biofreeze San Francisco Marathon

    The race includes a marathon, half-marathon, 5K and ultra-distance run. The marathon starts at 5:30 a.m., and the other events' start times vary. But road closures will begin much earlier.

    For detailed road closures, times and suggested detours, go to the official race website traffic advisory page

