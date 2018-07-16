San Francisco Mayor London Breed has appointed Vallie Brown, one of her former legislative aides, to be the city's new District 5 supervisor.

Breed served as supervisor of District 5 until being elected as mayor in June. The election was a result of Mayor Ed Lee's unexpected death in December.

Brown served as Breed's legislative aide from 2013 to 2016 and as former Supervisor Ross Mirkarimi's legislative aide starting in 2006. Her most recent position was as a project manager with the city's Office of Economic and Workforce Development to develop affordable housing.

"I've known Vallie for 15 years. She has fought for our neighborhoods for decades. I'm excited to appoint her as supervisor because I know she will take the fight that she has fought in our neighborhoods to City Hall," Breed said in a statement.

Brown will serve until the next scheduled election in November 2019. Neighborhoods in District 5 include the Fillmore District, Western Addition, Hayes Valley, Haight-Ashbury, Alamo Square, Japantown and the Inner Sunset.