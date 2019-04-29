SF Muni Chief Ed Reiskin Stepping Down, Mayor Says

San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency Director of Transportation Ed Reiskin is stepping down from his position, Mayor London Breed confirmed Monday.

During a news conference at City Hall, Breed said earlier in the day she sent a letter to the SFMTA's Board of Directors asking them for new leadership after he announced his resignation.

The agency has faced several high-profile issues since late last year, including a reported shortage of Muni bus drivers and allegations of incomplete background checks for contractors on construction projects.

More recently, the SFMTA faced criticism for issues with the door sensors on new light-rail vehicles, which resulted in a woman getting her hand caught in a door and being dragged onto the tracks at the Embarcadero station.

"It was a very challenging time over the past couple of months for our Muni riders, for our system and I do think it's important that we demonstrate with action and that we plan to make serious changes to make that we can regain the public's trust," Breed said.

"I want to thank Director Reiskin and the SFMTA board as well as the folks who work for this organization for their hard work and their patience," she said.

"I especially want to thank the people of San Francisco who really rely on our public transit system and have been patient with us as we tried to address what we know are real challenges in our city with infrastructure, getting people safely to their destination with various modes of transportation in our city," Breed said.

The mayor said a "comprehensive search" is now on for a new director.