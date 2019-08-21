SF Police Arrest Suspect in Fatal Stabbing Last Week - NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x
San Francisco

San Francisco

The latest news from around San Francisco

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

SF Police Arrest Suspect in Fatal Stabbing Last Week

By Bay City News

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Better Sleep = Better Grades
    SFPD
    Tony Phillips

    Police on Tuesday arrested a man in connection with a stabbing that killed a victim last Friday in San Francisco's Polk Gulch neighborhood.

    According to police, officers found the victim suffering from stab wounds near the intersection of Fern Street and Van Ness Avenue at 3:41 a.m., police said.

    The victim, later identified as 42-year-old Curtis Neal, was taken to a hospital with injuries to his torso. Neal died from his injuries shortly afterward.

    Following an investigation into the stabbing, officers were able to identify 38-year-old Tony Phillips as a suspect. Officers arrested and booked Phillips on suspicion of homicide, police said.

    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices