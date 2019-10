A San Francisco Police Department squad car is seen in this file photo.

San Francisco police said officers in the Tenderloin neighborhood are investigating a homicide that occurred Monday afternoon.

The homicide happened near Jones and McAllister streets, police said around 3:55 p.m.

Police haven't released further information.

Anyone with information about the homicide is being asked to contact the San Francisco Police Department's tip line at (415) 575-4444. Tipsters have the option of remaining anonymous.