San Francisco Barbershop Shooting Suspect Dies

The owner of a now bullet-holes-ridden Barber shop Vladimir Shteynberg told NBC Bay Area that two of his barbers were injured in the shooting but they are expected to recover

By Kiki Intarasuwan

Published 50 minutes ago

    A San Francisco Police Department officer and two people are recovering in the hospital after five people were injured in a shooting on Wednesday at a barber shop in San Francisco.

    The alleged gunman, 21-year-old Suisun resident Jehad Eid, was inside the Amazon Barber Shop where he exchanged gunfire with officers outside, according to the shop's owner. The suspect later died from his injuries Wednesday evening at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital, police said.

    The unindentified officer was shot in the leg and remains in fair condition, hospital officials said.

    The owner of a now bullet-holes-ridden Barber shop Vladimir Shteynberg told NBC Bay Area that two of his barbers were injured in the shooting but they are expected to recover.

    A video of the shooting posted on Instagram shows an injured police officer crawling outside the barber shop, police surrounding the area and another injured man taking cover at a pharmacy next door.

    Naiel Nasrah, the manager of Daniels Pharmacy next door, said he heard several gunshots, ran up the stairs and saw the injured barbers running inside  the store.

    Nasrah said he was worried about everybody in the neighborhood because his family works at the pharmacy. "Everybody in here’s tight knit. Everybody here knows the pharmacy and the barbershop," Nasrah told NBC Bay Area.

    The Amazon Barber Shop has been around for over 100 years, according to Shteynberg. Daniels Pharmacy opened its doors to the neighborhood in 1949, Nasrah said.

    Police are still investigating the incident and anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD 24 Hour Tip Line at (415) 575-4444 or Text-A-Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.

