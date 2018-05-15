Surveillance video shows a gunman who held up a group in San Francisco's Bernal Heights on Saturday night.

A night of celebrating turned violent late Saturday on a San Francisco street when an armed robber and his accomplices targeted a group of young people.

One of victims believes he and his friends became targets when they got out of a ride share in the city's Bernal Heights neighborhood.

"The getaway car pulled over as soon as he saw our ride share pull over," according to the victim, a man who did not wish to be identified.

He said he and his friends cooperated with the gunman, hoping he wouldn't shoot.

"He seemed nervous. That made it more frightening because he didn't seem like he had a great idea of what he wanted out of us," the man said. "It's defintely scary to see someone pointing a gun at you."

They handed over a purse, a wallet and a wedding ring before the getaway car pulled up and the gunman took off.

Police obtained surveillance video images of the gunman and sent them to neighboring agencies with the hope the suspects can be identified or caught.