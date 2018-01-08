SF Police Officer Arrested For Sex Crimes

A San Francisco police officer was arrested Monday for sex crimes after a months-long investigation, according to the San Francisco Police Department. (Published Monday, Jan. 8, 2018)

A San Francisco police officer was arrested Monday for sex crimes after a months-long investigation, according to the San Francisco Police Department.

Justin McCall, 30, a four-year veteran of the department, was taken into custody about 1 p.m. Monday and booked into county jail on charges of sexual assault when the victim is prevented from resisting by an intoxicating substance, and for sexual assault of a victim who was unconscious or asleep. McCall has been suspended without pay, police said.

The SFPD Internal Affiars Division had been investigating McCall since September after it was notified about the possible criminal conduct, at which time he was removed from the field, police said.

McCall was the central subject in a Valentine's Day campaign for SFPD Cares, a police community outreach effort. Last Feb. 14, a Facebook post said McCall used his own time and money to prepare 100 Valentine’s Day gift bags, filled with candy, flowers, stuffed animals and cards for distribution at a San Francisco women’s shelter.

"Valentine’s Day is about showing people you care about them," McCall said in the post. "It’s about sharing love."

The San Francisco District Attorney's Office assisted with the investigation, police said.