SF Police Release Surveillance Video in Taxicab Robbery

Screen shot of surveillance video that captured a suspect robbing a taxicab driver in San Francisco last month.

Police in San Francisco released video of a suspect who robbed a taxicab driverlast month.

On Jan. 17, at about 1:15 a.m., the suspect exited a bar and hailed down a cab in the area of 11th Avenue and Geary Boulevard, police said. The suspect entered the cab and grabbed the driver’s bag.

After a brief struggle, the suspect was able to overpower the cab driver and ran off with the victim’s property, police said. The suspect was last seen running eastbound Geary.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, between 20 and 30 years old, 5 feet, 10 inches tall, and about 180 pounds, police said. He was last seen wearing a dark hoodie sweatshirt and a ballcap.