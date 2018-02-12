SF Police Release Surveillance Video in Taxicab Robbery - NBC Bay Area
UPDATED: 
Latest Olympic News and Results
OLY-BAY
San Francisco

San Francisco

The latest news from around San Francisco

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

SF Police Release Surveillance Video in Taxicab Robbery

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published 20 minutes ago

    Winter Olympics PyeongChang 2018 Medal Count
    Country
    		Total
    1
    Norway    		2439
    2
    Germany    		4127
    3
    Netherlands    		3227
    See full medal count >
    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    SF Police Release Surveillance Video in Taxicab Robbery
    SFPD
    Screen shot of surveillance video that captured a suspect robbing a taxicab driver in San Francisco last month.

    Police in San Francisco released video of a suspect who robbed a taxicab driverlast month.

    On Jan. 17, at about 1:15 a.m., the suspect exited a bar and hailed down a cab in the area of 11th Avenue and Geary Boulevard, police said. The suspect entered the cab and grabbed the driver’s bag.

    After a brief struggle, the suspect was able to overpower the cab driver and ran off with the victim’s property, police said. The suspect was last seen running eastbound Geary.

    The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, between 20 and 30 years old, 5 feet, 10 inches tall, and about 180 pounds, police said. He was last seen wearing a dark hoodie sweatshirt and a ballcap.

    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices