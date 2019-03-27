A lot on the Embarcadero in San Francisco has been proposed as a homeless navigation center. (March 27, 2019)

Residents along San Francisco's prized Embarcadero have launched a GoFundMe campaign to keep the city from opening a homeless navigation center at Seawall Lot 330.

Mayor London Breed is pushing the site near the city landmarks such as the San Francisco Ferry Building and Oracle Park, and the community has pushed back.

Residents of South Beach, Rincon Hill, Bayside Village, East Cut and Mission Bay are solicited in the GoFundMe effort seeking financial contributions to a legal fund to fight against the navigation center.

The campaign, dubbed Safe Embarcadero For All, had collected more than $42,000 toward a $100,000 goal as of late Wednesday night.

Breed proposed the location earlier this month, saying the site fills a need: helping homeless residents nearby and offering certain amenities to them. Neighborhood politics, she said, shouldn’t play a role.

"Every part of the city has to share in on what we need to do in terms of providing shelters, providing affordable housing, providing more housing in general," Breed said at a March 12 Port Commission meeting.

The Port of San Francisco owns the property.

Resident Cory Tan, for one, is concerned about safety.

"There will be no drug use inside, but they allow drug users, so where do you think they're shooting drugs?" Tan said.

Adam Thomas, who lives in the area, said he would be more interested in a smaller center.

"It depends on the size," he said. "At a small navigation center, a case worker can focus on a case-by-case basis."

The Port Commission will consider a lease agreement in April. Final approval of the mayor's shelter crisis legislation, which clears the way to build shelters faster, is expected Tuesday.