SF Supervisor Pushes to Remove Zuckerberg Name From Hospital

San Francisco General Hospital and Trauma Center took the Zuckerberg name in 2015 after the Facebook CEO donated $75 million. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

San Francisco Supervisor Aaron Peskin is trying to get Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg's name removed from a local hospital in response to the recent scandals connected to the social media giant, according to a report in Business Insider.

Peskin on Tuesday asked the city attorney how to go about removing Zuckerberg's name from San Francisco General Hospital, a facility to which Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan donated $75 million, Business Insider reported.

Peskin also asked that the city revisit its policy on offering naming rights in exchange for gifts, according to remarks provided to the business site.

Earlier this year, nurses working at the hospital protested over the attachment of the Facebook CEO's name to the facility in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica scandal.

