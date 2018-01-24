SF Supervisors Appoint Mark Farrell as Acting Mayor

In a surprise decision, San Francisco's Board of Supervisors voted 6-3 Tuesday night to appoint Supervisor Mark Farrell as the city's acting mayor, replacing London Breed.

Farrell essentially will be a "caretaker mayor" until the June election, when Breed and other candidates are vying to serve the remainder of late Mayor Ed Lee's term.

The process of nominating and electing the new interim mayor grew fiery, with claims of racism, sexism and pay to play politics. Breeds supporters were furious with the decision and felt the board betrayed women of color.

"This shows our little girls this is a racist city," resident Virginia Marshall said. "You can work, work, work, and in the end, the white boys win."



The initial vote for Farrell was opposed by Supervisors Ahsha Safai and Malia Cohen, who had nominated Breed for interim mayor, and then by Supervisor Katy Tang, who asked to rescind and change her previous vote in support of Farrell. A final confirmation vote for Farrell was 10-2, with Farrell abstaining and Cohen and Breed voting in opposition.



Breed became the subject of the public comments during Tuesday's meeting. As board president, she had become acting mayor immediately after Lee's Dec. 12 death. She also continued to serve as a supervisor and as board president, and some in the audience argued that she shouldn't hold three positions.

Others argued with Breed holding the seat, it gave her an unfair advantage over other mayoral candidates in June.

Video Bay Area Leaders Speak Out Following ICE Raid Concerns

Breed, who appeared visibly shaken after the vote, stepped outside the board chambers and thanked her supporters, reminding them that there was still a campaign to run.

"I am born and raised here, I will still do everything I can to take care of the city," Breed said. "I am still on the ballot on June 5. We need to get lined up and ready to go."

Farrell was sworn in Tuesday night. He will be tasked with appointing his replacement on the Board of Supervisors.

NBC Bay Area's Jean Elle and Bay City News contributed to this report.