Published Aug 20, 2019 at 11:27 PM

    SF Teen Saves Dad During Fight Outside Family Store

    A 13-year-old boy was feeling pretty good about himself Tuesday night after rescuing his father from an attack at the family store in San Francisco's North Beach neighborhood. Terry McSweeney reports. (Published Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019)

    A 13-year-old boy was feeling pretty good about himself Tuesday night after rescuing his father from an attack at the family store in San Francisco's North Beach neighborhood.

    On Monday at about 4 p.m., a man went into the Gorce family store on Columbus Avenue, acting crazy, the family said. The owner kicked him out, and a fight ensued. The owner’s son, Sebastian Gorce, made a quick and momentous decision.

    "It makes me feel proud of myself and happy, and also I did what I thought was right," Sebastian said.

