SF Woman Shot and Killed While Vacationing in Mexico City

By Jean Elle and Stephen Ellison

Published 40 minutes ago | Updated 41 minutes ago

    Courtesy of Mirutenko family
    Tatiana Mirutenko

    A 27-year-old San Francisco woman was killed while vacationing in Mexico City after she was struck by a stray bullet in a shooting over the weekend.

    Tatiana Mirutenko, who worked at Nektar Therapeutics as an investor relations analyst, was celebrating her first wedding anniversary on the trip when she was gunned down. The company describes her as an energetic, positive rising star. Her family says she was smart and beautiful.

    Her parents, Wasyl and Natalie Mirutenko of Chicago, said at lunchtime Saturday, a man on a motorcycle pulled up near the restaurant where Mirutenko and her husband were eating and started shooting, killing Mirutenko and injuring others.

    Her family is devastated.

    "This was her first trip to Mexico City, and she is coming home tomorrow in a box," her father said.

    Investigators in Mexico City say the intended target was a bouncer standing outside the establishment. He survived the shooting.

    On Monday night, co-workers at Nektar Therapeutics in the South of Market district, where Mirutenko worked for nearly three years, and her family and friends were mourning her loss.

    "She was so smart; so much to offer the world," Wasyl Mirutenko said of his daughter. "And now it's over."

    Services for Mirutenko are scheduled for this weekend in Chicago.

