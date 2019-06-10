14-Year-Old Boy Drowns at Crissy Field - NBC Bay Area
WEATHER ALERT: 
Excessive Heat Warning in Effect
logo_bay_2x
San Francisco

San Francisco

The latest news from around San Francisco

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

14-Year-Old Boy Drowns at Crissy Field

By NBC Bay Area

Published 4 hours ago | Updated 25 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    14-Year-Old Boy Drowns at Crissy Field

    A 14-year-old boy has died after drowning in the Bay at Crissy Field despite an attempt by the San Francisco Fire Department and the Coast Guard to save him Monday. Sam Brock reports.

    (Published 18 minutes ago)

    A 14-year-old boy has died after drowning in the Bay at Crissy Field despite an attempt by the San Francisco Fire Department and the Coast Guard to save him Monday.

    "We are sad to report, despite extensive efforts, that the 14yo male victim has succumbed to his drowning. Our heartfelt condolences and support go out to his family," SFFD tweeted at 4:24 p.m.

    San Francisco Fire Department crews and the U.S. Coast Guard were on the scene of a water rescue at Crissy Field Monday afternoon, responding to reports of a child in the water. The fire department tweeted out that they were attempting to rescue a boy last seen struggling in the water.

    Once he was rescued, he was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

    NBC Bay Area's SkyRanger showed dozens of people out in the water at Crissy Field Monday, one of the hottest days of the year when the temperature reached a high of 92 degrees in San Francisco and over 100 degrees in parts of the Bay Area.

    Stay tuned for updates on this breaking news story.

    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices