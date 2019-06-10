14-Year-Old Boy Drowns at Crissy Field

A 14-year-old boy has died after drowning in the Bay at Crissy Field despite an attempt by the San Francisco Fire Department and the Coast Guard to save him Monday. Sam Brock reports.

"We are sad to report, despite extensive efforts, that the 14yo male victim has succumbed to his drowning. Our heartfelt condolences and support go out to his family," SFFD tweeted at 4:24 p.m.

San Francisco Fire Department crews and the U.S. Coast Guard were on the scene of a water rescue at Crissy Field Monday afternoon, responding to reports of a child in the water. The fire department tweeted out that they were attempting to rescue a boy last seen struggling in the water.

Once he was rescued, he was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

NBC Bay Area's SkyRanger showed dozens of people out in the water at Crissy Field Monday, one of the hottest days of the year when the temperature reached a high of 92 degrees in San Francisco and over 100 degrees in parts of the Bay Area.

