SFO Airline Catering Workers Considering Strike Over Low Wages

Hundreds of workers who help prepare meals for flights taking off from San Francisco International Airport are considering striking due to low wages, union officials announced.

According to Unite Here Local 2, the threat of a strike comes after months of bargaining with airlines like Delta, American and United, which have failed to satisfy the workers' demands for higher wages.

The workers, many who make around $18.66 per hour, said they can barely make ends meet and can't even afford the company medical insurance because of its expensive premiums and co-pays.

"Airline catering workers are tired of watching United, Delta and American Airlines make huge profits while they struggle to pay for unaffordable healthcare with poverty wages. We're saying one job should be enough, and airline catering workers are ready to fight for it," Lorraine Powell, food service director at Unite Here Local 2 said in a statement.

According to union officials, United, Delta and American made $50 billion in combined profits over the last year.

The workers began voting on Tuesday. The voting will go through the end of the week.

Additionally, airline food workers in 20 other cities across the U.S. will also be voting on whether to strike over the coming weeks.