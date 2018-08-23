SFO Flights Delayed Due to Smoky and Smoggy Conditions - NBC Bay Area
WEATHER ALERT: 
Unhealthy Air Due to Smoke
logo_bay_2x
San Francisco

San Francisco

The latest news from around San Francisco

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

SFO Flights Delayed Due to Smoky and Smoggy Conditions

By Diana San Juan

Published 37 minutes ago | Updated 16 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    SFO Flights Delayed Due to Smoky and Smoggy Conditions
    NBC Bay Area

    Heavy smog and low visibility is causing dozens of San Francisco International Airport flights to be delayed Thursday night, officials said.

    Airport duty manager for SFO Jeff Figone said the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issued a ground delay until midnight after smoggy and smoky conditions made it unsafe for flights to take off.

    The FAA's Air Traffic Control System Command Center reported the average delay is of two hours and 13 minutes.

    On top of the delays, several other flights have been canceled for reasons including the hurricane in Hawaii and mechanical issues.

    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices