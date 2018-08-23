SFO Flights Delayed Due to Smoky and Smoggy Conditions

Heavy smog and low visibility is causing dozens of San Francisco International Airport flights to be delayed Thursday night, officials said.

Airport duty manager for SFO Jeff Figone said the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issued a ground delay until midnight after smoggy and smoky conditions made it unsafe for flights to take off.

The FAA's Air Traffic Control System Command Center reported the average delay is of two hours and 13 minutes.

On top of the delays, several other flights have been canceled for reasons including the hurricane in Hawaii and mechanical issues.