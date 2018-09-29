SFO Maintenance Causes Over 100 Cancellations and 300 Delays

More than 100 flights have been cancelled and over 300 flights have been delayed at San Francisco International Airport due to the closure of a couple of runway intersections that are under maintenance.

Two of the main runways at SFO have been shut down since 1 a.m. and will continue to be shut down until 7 a.m. Sunday. This has caused 114 cancelations and 378 delays, SFO officials confirmed.

"The intersection of two runways are among the most heavily-used surfaces at SFO," said Airport Director Ivar C. Satero. "This weekend runway maintenance work will ensure this high-traffic area remains available during our busy holiday travel season, and through wet weather conditions. I appreciate the patience and understanding of travelers during this closure."