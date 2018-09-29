SFO Maintenance Causes Over 100 Cancellations and 300 Delays - NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x
San Francisco

San Francisco

The latest news from around San Francisco

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

SFO Maintenance Causes Over 100 Cancellations and 300 Delays

By Diana San Juan

Published at 10:47 PM PDT on Sep 29, 2018 | Updated at 11:39 PM PDT on Sep 29, 2018

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    SFO Maintenance Causes Over Delays and Cancellations

    More than 100 flights have been cancelled and over 300 flights have been delayed at San Francisco International Airport due to the closure of a couple of runway intersections that are under maintenance.

    (Published Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018)

    More than 100 flights have been cancelled and over 300 flights have been delayed at San Francisco International Airport due to the closure of a couple of runway intersections that are under maintenance.

    Two of the main runways at SFO have been shut down since 1 a.m. and will continue to be shut down until 7 a.m. Sunday. This has caused 114 cancelations and 378 delays, SFO officials confirmed.

    "The intersection of two runways are among the most heavily-used surfaces at SFO," said Airport Director Ivar C. Satero. "This weekend runway maintenance work will ensure this high-traffic area remains available during our busy holiday travel season, and through wet weather conditions. I appreciate the patience and understanding of travelers during this closure."

    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices