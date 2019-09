A plane takes off from San Francisco International Airport on September 09, 2019 in San Francisco, California. Hundreds of departing and arriving flights at San Francisco International Airport have been cancelled or significantly delayed each day since September 7 as a planned $16.2 million runway renovation project gets underway.

A runway reconstruction project at San Francisco International Airport is slated to wrap up one week ahead of schedule, the airport announced Wednesday.

SFO plans to reopen Runway 28L at 9 p.m. on Thursday.

Air travelers may still come across delays and cancellations until the runway reopens, the airport warned.

The runway work was originally scheduled to be completed next Friday.