SFPD Demonstrates New Simulator For Deadly Force Training - NBC Bay Area
SFPD Demonstrates New Simulator For Deadly Force Training

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published 23 minutes ago | Updated 2 minutes ago

    The San Francisco Police Department on Tuesday demonstrated a new virtual tool that helps police officers train for when and when not to use deadly force.

    Officers provided a closeup look at the simulator at the department's training range that re-creates more than 200 real-life scenarios.

    It will be used to train every sworn officer, from recruits to 20-year veterans, the department said.

    "They go through a program that takes you from the simplest contact to a tourist in San Francisco, all the way up to what you saw earlier, a dramatic active shooter," Cmdr. Peter Walsh said.

    In December 2016, the SFPD changed its use of force policy, emphasizing de-escalation over deadly force. Use of force incidents dropped 16 percent from 2016 to 2017 and are down again this year.

