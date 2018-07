San Francisco police are increasing their patrols and traffic operations along the Embarcadero as the summer travel season heats up. Christie Smith reports.

Police said the increased patrols were planned well before a recent hit-and-run on a pedicab. The more visible patrols are likely to happen during the busiest times.

Tourism is a $9 billion industry in San Francisco. But the plan to increase safety comes at a challenging time. NBC Bay Area's Christie Smith has more in the video report above.