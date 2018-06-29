SFPD Investigates Suspicious Death in Castro District

Police found a person dying after they responded to a fight or robbery in progress in the Castro District of San Francisco early Friday morning.

Officials are now investigating the incident at a parking lot on 18th and Castro as a suspicious death after medical personnel on scene were unable to save the victim's life.

Homicide investigators, crime scene investigators and a medical examiner were on the scene as a car was seen being towed away from lot. Officials didn't say how it is connected to the victim.

No other information was immediately available.