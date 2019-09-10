SFPD Responds to Vehicle vs. Child - NBC Bay Area
San Francisco

San Francisco

SFPD Responds to Vehicle vs. Child

By Stephen Ellison

Published 11 minutes ago | Updated 4 minutes ago

    Police investigate a collision involving a vehicle and pedestrian in San Francisco. (Sept. 10, 2019)

    San Francisco police responded Tuesday evening to the scene where a child reportedly was struck and seriously injured by a vehicle.

    Aerial footage captured a cordoned-off scene at Golden Gate Avenue and Leavenworth Street, where a minivan reportedly was involved in a collision with a 12-year-old boy pedestrian, police said.

    The boy was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

    The driver remained at the scene and was cooperating with investigators, police said.

    No further details were immediately available.

