SFPD Search for Robbery, Assault Suspect Following Brief Pursuit

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published 2 hours ago

    NBC Bay Area
    Police detain a person while searching for robbery and assault suspects in San Francisco. (March 14, 2018)

    San Francisco residents on Wednesday afternoon were told to avoid the area of The Embarcadero and Brannan Street while police search for suspects tied to a robbery and assault.

    The search follows a vehicle pursuit earlier in the day that ended at the 600 block of Delancey Street, police said. In addition to the robbery and assault, the suspects are believed to be in a possession of a firearm.

    Two people are in custody following the police activity, but it was not immediately clear if the pair are tied to the suspected crimes.

    No other information was immediately available.


