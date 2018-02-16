SFPD Searches for Suspect Possibly Connected to Oklahoma Murders - NBC Bay Area
UPDATED: 
SFPD Searches for Suspect Possibly Connected to Oklahoma Murders

By Sergio Quintana

Published at 11:01 PM PST on Feb 16, 2018 | Updated at 11:45 PM PST on Feb 16, 2018

    processing...

    SFPD Searches for Suspect Possibly Connected to Oklahoma Murders

    San Francisco police officials are asking for the public’s help in finding 45-year-old Harlon Foss who is suspected to be in connection with the murder of his grandparents in Oklahoma. Sergio Quintana reports. (Published Friday, Feb. 16, 2018)

    Have you seen this man?

    San Francisco police officials are asking for the public’s help in finding 45-year-old Harlon Foss who is suspected to be in connection with the murder of his grandparents in Oklahoma.

    Foss was last seen in the city in January and officials believe he may be in hiding near one of the city’s most popular tourist spots.

    In November 2017, Macintosh County officials in Oklahoma reported that a jogger found the bodies of an 81-year-old and an 84-year-old woman. Oklahoma investigators later identified the bodies as Virgil and Rowena Ingram, the grandparents of Foss.

    Officials have not been able to locate Foss since he was first asked into questioning regarding the murder of his grandparents.

    Authorities believe Foss to be driving a white late model Oldsmobile and is considered to be armed and dangerous.

