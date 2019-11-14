SJ Police Arrest 76-Year-Old Man in Child Molestation

San Jose police arrested a 76-year-old man Tuesday who is suspected of molesting a 13-year-old girl, police said Thursday.

Ali Lajmiri was arrested on suspicion of molesting the girl sometime between August and September. Lajmiri apparently approached her five different times while she walked her dog on the Los Alamitos Creek Trail between Harry Road and Camden Avenue, police said.

The last three times Lajmiri approached her, he allegedly molested her.

Lajmiri was booked into the county jail on suspicion of lewd and lascivious acts on a minor under 14 years old, lewd and lascivious acts on a minor under 14 by use of force, violence, duress, menace or fear, and false imprisonment, according to police.