SJPD to Take Action Following Crime Spree in San Jose

The San Jose Police Department said it's ready to take action as more than 200 people attended a Town Hall meeting in San Jose Thursday to voice their frustration following a series of crime sprees in the city.

Homeowners have installed home security systems and apps on their phones, but residents say thefts, break-ins and carjackings continue to ravage their streets.

On Carmel Drive in Willow Glen, three masked men broke into a home Wednesday.

"They backed into the driveway, they jumped the fence, and the son, the young man was there and clicked the alarm," said resident Frank Alamillo.

The San Jose Police Department said they are increasing patrols and starting a proactive burglary task force city-wide.

"I get there's frustration, I understand people are angry," said SJPD Chief Eddie Garcia. "This unit is going to be specifically designed to take down burglary crews that are probably not only responsible for burglaries, but possibly for robberies. So if you take down five or six crews you're solving a hundred burglaries and possibly more."

On top of the task force, a new policy will be set in place to respond to home and business security alarms even if they’re unverified.

"Time will tell whether there's enough money to address the issues,” said Elizabeth Rochin from San Jose.

City leaders said that because of the increased patrols, there have been 22 arrests made in the area in the past two weeks.