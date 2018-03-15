SJSU Police Look for Witnesses, Survivors During Sexual Assault Investigation - NBC Bay Area
South Bay

South Bay

SJSU Police Look for Witnesses, Survivors During Sexual Assault Investigation

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 38 minutes ago

    Police at San Jose State University are asking that witnesses or survivors in connection with a sexual assault investigation come forward.

    The investigation kicked off at the beginning of March after a survivor reached out to campus police, according to the university.

    The suspect, who has been identified as 21-year-old Luis Venegas, has been arrested and charged with sexual assault, assault with the intent to commit sex crimes, false imprisonment and sexual battery, according to the university. He is a fourth-year student at the university who was living in Campus Village A.

    While investigating the reported case, police found out about two additional survivors, according to the university. All three cases happened in Campus Village A, and the suspect and survivor knew each other in each case.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact campus police at 408-924-2222 or Sgt. Justin Celano at 408-924-2218.

