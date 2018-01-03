San Jose State University officials have traced the cause of a campus-wide power outage Wednesday to a squirrel. (Published Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018)

San Jose State University officials have traced the cause of a campus-wide power outage Wednesday to a squirrel.

The power outage, which hit the campus at approximately 10 a.m., is believed to have been caused by a squirrel chewing through the insulation that serves as a protection to electrical wires.

SJSU spokeswoman Pat Lopes Harris said university officials are not entirely sure that is exactly what happened, but they know that it involved a squirrel and that the animal chewing through the wires is the most common possibility for their loss of power.

A school spokeswoman said classes were canceled for the day, all nonessential employees were released, and the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Library and Student Union buildings were closed.

The Campus Village residential towers -- where a fraction of students remain to take winter session classes during the university's academic break -- are without power but remain open to the residents. Lopes

Harris said staff is present to assist students.

The power outage is only at the main campus. South Campus athletics offices and complex remain in operation.

The University Police Department remains open and is taking calls at (408) 924-2222.