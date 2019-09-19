San Jose State police on Wednesday arrested a 17-year-old student on multiple weapons charges, including possession of a loaded firearm, university police said Thursday.

SJSU officers responded to a request for assistance from the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety, which was looking for a student who made a threat on social media, police said.

The juvenile was arrested without incident, and no injuries were reported, police said.

The student was booked into Santa Clara County Juvenile Hall on possession of a loaded semi-automatic handgun, ammunition and a knife. He also was suspended from SJSU, police said.

Anyone with additional information should contact the Sunnyvale DPS Investigations unit at 408-730-7297 or the University Police Department at 408-924-2222.