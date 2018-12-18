13 Percent of SJSU Students are Homeless: Report

San Jose State University’s Student Homeless Alliance held a candle light vigil Tuesday to push for a solution after a California State University report showed 13 percent of SJSU students are homeless.

The alliance is asking the school for extra beds in the doors and extra parking spots on campus.

One professor at the vigil said he sympathizes with the students and feels their demands are reasonable.

"Heartbreaking, these are my students," sociology professor Scott Myers-Lipton said. "I've had three students every few years come up to be and say 'professor I'm homeless, I'm sleeping in my car’ or 'I’m sleeping at Martin Luther King Library.'"

Myers-Lipton also mentioned that many students are staying at nearby shelters, but they can only stay for so long before getting kicked out.

This is the last week of the semester and the group is only expecting the number of homeless students to rise.