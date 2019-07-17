SMART Leaders to Discuss Recent String of Deaths Along Tracks - NBC Bay Area
SMART Leaders to Discuss Recent String of Deaths Along Tracks

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published 6 minutes ago

    North Bay transit officials on Wednesday will discuss ways to deal with transit-related deaths following a recent string of deaths along Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit tracks.

    Since the end of June, there have been five deaths along the SMART system's tracks. Three of them are believed to be suicides.

    Officials are proposing a number of solutions, from adding extra security measures at train crossings to installing emergency phones similar to freeway call boxes along the tracks.

    Officials are also expected to address issues related to mental health.

    SMART's Board of Directors is slated to meet at 1:30 p.m.

