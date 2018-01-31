SMART Train Strikes, Kills Pedestrian in Santa Rosa: FD - NBC Bay Area
SMART Train Strikes, Kills Pedestrian in Santa Rosa: FD

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published at 8:46 AM PST on Jan 31, 2018

    A Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit train struck and killed a pedestrian in Santa Rosa Wednesday morning, according to fire officials.

    The pedestrian was hit by a southbound train just before 7:40 a.m. near Hearn Avenue in the North Bay city, according to SMART Train.

    Trains were being delayed roughly 40 minutes immediately following the incident, according to SMART Train.

    SMART Train later announced that trains were still running between the Sonoma County Airport station and Santa Rosa Downtown station as well as between Cotati and San Rafael, but a bus bridge was set up to serve those traveling between the system's other stations.

    Commuters were advised to expect delays.

    An investigation into the incident is ongoing, fire officials said.

    The public is asked to avoid the area.

    Further information was not available.

