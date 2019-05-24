SP Gina: San Jose Teacher Known for Fresh Kicks Gets Own Special Pair of Jordans - NBC Bay Area
SP Gina: San Jose Teacher Known for Fresh Kicks Gets Own Special Pair of Jordans

By Damian Trujillo and Kristofer Noceda

Published 50 minutes ago

    A San Jose teacher known for her fresh kicks around campus received a special gift that would make any sneakerhead jealous: an Air Jordan shoe designed and exclusively made for her.

    Virginia Wright for decades has mentored students at at Santee Elementary School in San Jose's Franklin-McKinley School District.

    The longtime educator said she is addicted to sneakers and visits a local Shoe Palace monthly to add to her growing collection. She's also built up an impressive social media following. Her Instagram account, @SPGinaGotGame, features her latest shoe pickups and has over 6,800 followers.

    On Friday, Wright during a cermony at her school was recognized by Shoe Palace and Jordan Brand with her own Air Jordan 1 sneaker. The exclusive SP Gina collection inspired by the educator also features apparel.

