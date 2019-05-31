SWAT Team Raids Gilroy Homes, 2 Arrested

A SWAT team raided two Gilroy homes Thursday as part of an investigation into illegal firearm violations. (May 30, 2019)

A SWAT team raided two Santa Clara County homes Thursday as part of an investigation into illegal firearm violations after discovering illegal firearm parts were being ordered out of the country and being delivered to Gilroy homes.

Abdulrahman Mohamad Abdulrahman, 24, was arrested at his home in the 7200 block of Princeton Pl. He was taken into custody for having several weapon violations including possession of a fully automatic AR-15, possession of several firearms with missing serial numbers and possession of a fully automatic Glock switch, police said.

In the 9200 block of Kern Ave, 25-year-old Nathan Lewis was arrested for possession of four fully-automatic weapons and for possession of a stolen handgun.