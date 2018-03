Getty Images File image. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

The National Weather Service sent out a tornado warning to Sacramento Thursday after one hit 40 miles north of the capitol Wednesday evening.

Yuba County suffered minimal damage after the tornado hit around 6:45 p.m.

The National Weather Service also released a map showing the most extreme storm conditions stretching from Redding to Modesto.

Those cities are to expect thunderstorms, hail, high winds and heavy rain.