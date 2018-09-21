NorCal Rapist Suspect Arrested in Berkeley: Officials

One victim speaks in 2006 about how the NorCal Rapist pointed a gun to her head. Officials announced Friday the arrest of suspect Roy Charles Waller. He's charged with 12 counts of sexual assault. (Published 13 minutes ago)

Law enforcement officials in Sacramento on Friday announced the arrest of a 58-year-old Benicia man suspected of being the NorCal rapist who terrorized victims for 15-year period beginning in 1991.

Suspect Roy Charles Waller was arrested in Berkeley while on his way to work on Thursday after investigators confirmed his DNA to match the serial rapist who committed "horrific crimes" and terrorized victims for "hours at a time," said Sacramento Police Chief Daniel Hahn.

Waller is accused of raping at least 10 victims in six Northern California counties including Sonoma, Solano, Contra Costa, Yolo, Butte and Sacramento from 1991 to 2006.

Chief Hahn said Waller, who is married, had been working at the same job on campus at UC Berkeley for 25 years.

Waller was a safety specialist in the UC Berkeley Office of Environment, Health and Safety, according staff directory. Officials said the university is aware of the arrest and the ongoing investigation.

Waller is charged with 12 counts of sexual assault, said District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert.

Waller's arrest comes in the similar manner as notorious Golden State Killer suspect, Joseph James Deangelo, where investigators identified the suspect through genealogy data and made the arrest within days of the discovery.

