Safari West in Santa Rosa Reopens After North Bay Fires

Safari West is a 400-acre wildlife preserve north of downtown Santa Rosa in Sonoma County. The preserve remained largely unscathed despite being located in the path of the Tubbs Fire that swept through Northern California.

The roughly 400-acre preserve escaped with only minimal damage, and no animals or staff members were harmed by the fast-moving flames that wiped out entire neighborhoods across a number of Northern California counties.

Safari West was forced to close for more than one month because the facility was using generators for power, there was limited cellphone coverage, and the roads leading to the preserve were clogged with crews clearing debris and repairing infrastructure, according to preserve officials.

Those wishing to visit Safari West won't notice much of a difference inside the park following the firestorm, according to the preserve. Open-air vehicle tours will continue to shuttle visitors across the "Sonoma Serengeti" where about 90 different African animal species roam.

The only noticeable difference at the preserve is along the outer perimeter where the flames burned some vegetation, according to the preserve. Crews have already started to plant new grass in those areas.

The Tubbs Fire torched some outbuildings and cars at Safari West, but not a single animal was killed and only a few reptiles and birds were evacuated, according to the preserve.

Staff members also escaped harm, but some did lose their homes.