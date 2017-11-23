Not stuffing. Not green bean casserole. Not even mashed potatoes. It's salad.

That's the most disproportionately common side dish on tables across the West Coast during Thanksgiving, according to FiveThirtyEight.

Folks in the Northeast side with squash, according to the survey. The South is all about macaroni and chesse. The Midwest favors green beans/casserole. States making up the Great Lakes region tend to go with rolls and biscuits. Southern states such as Texas and Louisiana prefer cornbread.

Prefered side dishes may vary by region, but Americans are more or less agreeable on the main dish and desert, according to the survey.

About 82 percent of people surveyed said turkey is the centerpiece of their Thanksgiving meal. Pumpkin pie is beloved by all regions, but the Northeast favors apple pie, the South sides with pecan pie and sweet potato pie, and the Midwest and West single out cherry pie.

A grand total of 1,058 people responded to the survey, which focused on what people shovel into their mouths during Thanksgiving. The survey was conducted in 2015.