Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff pledges to give $1 million to March For Our Lives, a campaign that calls for gun control and school safety measures in the wake of the deadly shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

Benioff announced on Twitter Monday that he would join other celebrities who have pledged money.

"Motivated to join the many who are passionate about the safety of all kids," he tweeted. "Together all of us can make children’s health and safety our number one priority."

March For Our Lives allies will take to the streets of Washington DC demanding safety and the end of mass school shootings. Other rallies are to take place all over the country on Mar. 24.

Other celebrities who have donated are Oprah, Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade, George and Amal Clooney, John Legend and Chrissy Teigen and Steven Spielberg, among others.