Hundreds of snapshots put together to showcase the construction of the Salesforce Tower in San Francisco.

Months of construction boiled down to a few seconds.

That's what Alex Orellana was able to do with the new Salesforce Tower in downtown San Francisco. He photographed crews day after day building the massive high-rise and then stacked those snapshots all together to create a 19-second construction time-lapse.

Orellana captured a photo of the construction almost every workday between April 25, 2016, and September 22, 2017. In all, Orellana pieced together 232 photos to create the time-lapse.

After posting the final product on Reddit, Orellana and the rest of the Reddit community witnessed it soar to the top of San Francisco Bay Area subreddits.

The 1,070-foot, skyline-altering skyscraper opened on Jan. 8 of this year.