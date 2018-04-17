Salesforce Tower: Months of Construction Boiled Down to 19 Seconds - NBC Bay Area
Salesforce Tower: Months of Construction Boiled Down to 19 Seconds

By Brendan Weber

Published 30 minutes ago

    RAW: Salesforce Tower Construction Time-Lapse

    Hundreds of snapshots put together to showcase the construction of the Salesforce Tower in San Francisco.

    (Published 16 minutes ago)

    Months of construction boiled down to a few seconds.

    That's what Alex Orellana was able to do with the new Salesforce Tower in downtown San Francisco. He photographed crews day after day building the massive high-rise and then stacked those snapshots all together to create a 19-second construction time-lapse.

    Orellana captured a photo of the construction almost every workday between April 25, 2016, and September 22, 2017. In all, Orellana pieced together 232 photos to create the time-lapse.

    After posting the final product on Reddit, Orellana and the rest of the Reddit community witnessed it soar to the top of San Francisco Bay Area subreddits. 

    The 1,070-foot, skyline-altering skyscraper opened on Jan. 8 of this year.

