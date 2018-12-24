Salvation Army to Deliver More Than 4,000 Meals to Shut-Ins on Christmas - NBC Bay Area
Salvation Army to Deliver More Than 4,000 Meals to Shut-Ins on Christmas

By Bay City News

Published 44 minutes ago

    File photo.

    The Salvation Army plans to package and deliver an estimated 4,300 meals on Christmas Day to thousands of seniors and shut-ins in San Francisco.

    More than 500 volunteers will deliver meals to San Francisco residents who cannot leave their homes due to age or illness.

    The effort takes hundreds of volunteers, Salvation Army officials said.

    On Christmas Day, volunteers and staff will finish preparing the meals from 5 to 7 a.m. at the Salvation Army Central Kitchen, 850 Harrison St.

    Delivery starts at 8 a.m. from the Salvation Army's South of Market Corps, 360 Fourth St.

