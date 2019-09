Jeff Samardzija #29 of the San Francisco Giants pitches against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the top of the first inning at Oracle Park on September 12, 2019 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

A two-run homer from Evan Longoria was all the offense the San Francisco Giants could muster Thursday afternoon in a 4-2 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates at Oracle Park.

The Giants put runners at first and third and had the winning run at the plate with no outs in the ninth inning but failed to score.