Samardzija, Giants Roughed Up by Nationals 15-2

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - APRIL 25: Jeff Samardzija #29 of the San Francisco Giants is taken out of their game against the Washington Nationals in the fourth inning by manager Bruce Bochy at AT&T Park on April 25, 2018 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO — The best thing the Giants did in this series was clinch it before they got to Max Scherzer.

The right-hander was his usual self over six innings and Jeff Samardzija imploded on the other side. This one was a boat race from the beginning, with the Nationals getting a 15-2 win on their way out of town. Here's what else you need to know from a game the Giants will try to wash off before the Dodgers come to town...

Rough day at the office: Samardzija was checked early by a trainer as his velocity was sitting 89-91, but his fastball touched 94 regularly as the afternoon went on. That didn’t make much of a difference. He was lifted in the third after giving up a two-out three-run homer to Matt Adams. Samardzija was charged with six earned on eight hits, three walks and three strikeouts.

Not what Osich needed: Josh Osich needed a few good ones with Will Smith a week away from returning from Tommy John surgery. Instead, Osich gave up four runs on four hits and a walk in 1 2/3 innings. He has a 8.10 ERA this season after a huge spring.

More playing time for Pablo? Pablo Sandoval had a single off Scherzer in the fourth and an RBI double two innings later. He really has been a great fit off the bench, and Bruce Bochy has complimented him for the way he has handled the role and kept the dugout lively. Expect Sandoval to get some more regular time once the schedule has fewer off days.

In-game recruiting pitch? Bryce Harper looked off at the plate throughout the series, but still managed to reach base six times in three games. During a pitching change in the seventh inning, Harper had a long conversation with former Fall League teammate Brandon Crawford. Perhaps they were talking about where Harper can play golf around here next season.