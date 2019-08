Alex Dickerson #8 of the San Francisco Giants avoids colliding into Brandon Crawford #35 of the San Francisco Giants while making the catch in the fifth inning against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on August 22, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

CHICAGO (AP) Kyle Hendricks pitched seven sharp innings and the Chicago Cubs won despite getting only two hits, edging the San Francisco Giants 1-0 Thursday for their fifth straight victory.

Jeff Samardzija (9-10) gave up one run on two hits in seven innings against his former team.

Samardzija retired the first nine batters before Jason Heyward led off the fourth with a pop fly to short center. Kevin Pillar immediately began shading his eyes and lost it in the sun and the ball dropped in front of him for gift single.

Anthony Rizzo hit an RBI single to help the NL Central leaders complete a three-game sweep. The Giants lost their fourth in a row.

A day after the Cubs won 12-11 in a game with seven home runs, there was a brisk breeze blowing in at Wrigley Field and the teams combined for just six hits.

Hendricks (9-9) allowed three hits, struck out seven and walked none. He has a 1.79 ERA in 11 home starts this season.

Relievers Brandon Kintzler, Kyle Ryan and Rowan Wick each got two outs to complete the four-hitter. Wick finished for his second save.

Cubs pitchers combined for 10 strikeouts without a walk.

San Francisco's best scoring chance came in the eighth. Crawford tripled off the right field wall with two outs against Kintzler. Without the wind, the ball might've been a game-tying homer.

Ryan, a left-hander, then came on to strike out pinch-hitter Austin Slater to end the inning.