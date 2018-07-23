Gordon Langkilde of Samoa is tackled during a sevens match in March (Photo by Ben Nelms/Getty Images)

A Samoan rugby player was arrested Sunday after his alleged involvement in a fight in a tunnel Saturday at AT&T Park during the Rugby World Cup Sevens tournament in San Francisco, according to police.

Gordon Langkilde was booked into San Francisco County Jail on charges of felony aggravated assault and felony battery causing serious bodily injury, police said.

The fight took place at about 3:30 p.m. Saturday in a tunnel between the playing field and the locker room, police said.

Langkilde is accused of assaulting two players on a team from Wales, a 26-year-old who suffered facial injuries and a 21-year-old who suffered broken facial bones, police said.

A third victim, a 24-year-old from Wales also suffered facial injuries during the incident, police said.

Langkilde was arrested without incident at his San Francisco hotel at about 1:15 p.m. Sunday, police said.

World Rugby said Monday it is investigating the incident, and Langkilde has been providionally suspended from play until the investigation is complete.

SFPD's investigation remains active. Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at (415) 575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.